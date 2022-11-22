 Skip to main content
Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo

November 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Troy Aikman in a suit

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL Half of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game.

“I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And I think when you look at this season, 2022, for the short term, I think he’s the right guy to be quarterbacking this team. He’s won a lot of games for the 49ers, and I think he’s playing really good football — especially on third down.”

Garoppolo has the fourth-best passer rating in the NFL this season on third down plays.

He’s excelled on third downs for several years.

Aikman also feels that Trey Lance has a lot of growing left to do. Many people felt the 49ers were a Super Bowl contender with Garoppolo, but not quite as good with Lance.

Lance was knocked out for the season after suffering an injury in Week 1, which allowed Garoppolo to regain the starting job.

The Niners entered the Week 11 game against Arizona 5-3 under Garoppolo this season.

