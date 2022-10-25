 Skip to main content
Troy Aikman makes his feelings on Mac Jones very clear

October 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mac Jones in pads

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Just how good of a quarterback can Mac Jones become? That’s a question many, including the New England Patriots, are wondering. Troy Aikman though seems pretty convinced about Jones’ ability.

Aikman was the analyst for the “Monday Night Football” game between Jones’ Patriots and the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Prior to the game, Aikman made an appearance on “Monday Night Countdown.” That’s when Aikman made his feelings on Jones clear.

“I’m a big believer in Mac Jones,” Aikman said. “I think he’s a terrific talent.”

Many felt that the Patriots had hit on their quarterback pick with Jones, whom they selected No. 15 overall in last year’s draft. He passed for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie, while the team went 10-7 and made the playoffs.

This season, Jones has passed for just two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has missed time with a sprained ankle.

