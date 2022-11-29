Troy Aikman had brutal description of Colts’ offense

The Indianapolis Colts looked completely inept on offensive in the first half of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and no one was more disgusted with the effort than Troy Aikman.

Aikman was highly critical of the Colts’ offense during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. He made it clear that he does not believe Matt Ryan has anything left in the tank and called the Indy passing offense “pretty dreadful” at one point in the second half. Aikman later said he did not expect the Colts to throw so much.

“They’ve thrown the ball a lot more than I would have anticipated,” the analyst said bluntly.

Aikman made similar comments throughout the broadcast, and most of them were warranted. The Colts had just 71 yards of total offense in the first half of their 24-17 loss to the Steelers. Ryan went 5/13 for 36 yards and an interception in the first two quarters. Though, Aikman did point out that Michael Pittman Jr. stopped running his route and was partially responsible for the pick.

Ryan finished 22/34 for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. After managing only a field goal in the first half, the Colts finally got things going a bit. They committed more to the run in the second half, which is something they should have done from the start. That is likely what left Aikman so puzzled and a big reason he was so critical of Indy.

The Colts actually had a chance to win despite playing so poorly. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday had some highly questionable clock management late in the game.