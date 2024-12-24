Troy Aikman, Joe Buck savagely troll Saints player over unsuccessful flop

New Orleans Saints defensive back Ugo Amadi had an Oscar-worthy flop attempt on Monday night, and Troy Aikman and Joe Buck got quite the kick out of it.

Amadi tried to draw an offensive pass interference call early on in his team’s 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Amadi had a blatant flop at the goal line while covering wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love.

Aikman could not help but laugh while discussing the play on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“It wasn’t a penalty anyway but, man, I haven’t seen a flop quite like that in the NFL,” Aikman said.

Buck then chimed in by adding “not in this sport,” which led to Aikman taking a swipe at the NBA.

“Christmas is coming up. NBA’s gonna be all over the tube,” Aikman said. “They got that move mastered.”

“Soccer, you name it, but in this brand of football you don’t typically see that,” Buck added.

You can see the video:

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were amused by Saints safety Ugo Amadi's flop. "Christmas is coming up. NBA's gonna be all over the tube and, you know, they've got that move mastered." "Soccer. You name it. But in this brand of football, you don't typically see that." pic.twitter.com/bjrBPIblSk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 24, 2024

The unsuccessful flop was one of many, many things that went wrong for New Orleans on a night where they were completely dominated. Fans all clowned the Saints with the same joke during the lopsided affair.