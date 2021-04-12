Troy Aikman shows he is still ripped in boat picture with Jimmy Johnson

Troy Aikman has maintained his passion for staying in peak physical condition since he retired from the NFL more than 20 years ago, and the Dallas Cowboys legend proved it once again over the weekend.

Aikman, who often shares posts about his intense workout routine on social media, posted a photo on Instagram Sunday that showed off his 8-pack abs. The 54-year-old and some other Cowboys alumni were in Islamorada, Fla., celebrating Jimmy Johnson, who will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame later this year.

It has been two decades since Aikman last took the field, but he looks like he could still hold his own. We’ve seen quarterbacks in their prime who are in worse shape than the three-time Super Bowl champion is in now.

Aikman and Johnson are very close, as evidenced by the way Troy reacted when Johnson got the Hall of Fame nod last year. Both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be enshrined in August.