Troy Aikman makes his feelings on Taylor Swift clear

Troy Aikman recently made his feelings on Taylor Swift very clear.

Aikman joined the “Sports Media with Richard Deitsch” podcast for an interview recently. The full interview will be published on Monday, but a teaser clip was posted on Friday.

In the teaser clip, Aikman shared his feelings on Swift and her ties to the NFL now that she is dating Travis Kelce. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback thinks Swift dating Kelce and bringing more attention to the NFL is a great thing.

“I loved it, quite honestly,” Aikman said. “I loved it. I think that the fact that a generation of people got exposed to the NFL that, in all likelihood, wouldn’t have otherwise, I think is really positive. I think it’s fair to say the NFL liked it.”

Aikman was asked whether he would welcome Swift into the “Monday Night Football” booth and said he would.

“There’s no doubt that if we could get her on Monday Night Football in the booth, we would interview her, and we’d have a place for her to sit, and she could take as long as she wanted. I say that now my producer may feel otherwise,” Aikman said during the interview.

Many NFL fans tired of the emphasis on Swift during Chiefs games. But Aikman thinks her presence at football games is a good thing and would even support the famous singer appearing during the games he calls for ESPN.