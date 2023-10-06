NFL responds to backlash over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce coverage

The NFL has completely overdone its coverage and promotion of Taylor Swift, seemingly concocting a fake romance between the singer and Travis Kelce in order to push a marketing agenda.

The NFL recently made a daring move, at least by social media standards, when it referenced Swift in the bio portion of the league’s official Instagram account.

Negative reactions from fans eventually led to the NFL nixing the playful reference to Swift. The 12-time Grammy winner was also heavily featured during the last two NFL broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs contests, both of which she attended. Even Kelce himself believes the league has gone too far.

It’s gotten to the point that the NFL felt the need to address its pro-Swift moves in a recent statement.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL wrote Wednesday. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The NFL also said that the majority of its content has remained centered on the game of football and its players. Those who have watched the Chiefs’ games would disagree. Many people feel like the coverage of Swift has been excessive, unwanted, and is being forced onto the fans.

The league has done more than just tweak their social media bios for Swift. The NFL reportedly pressured networks to air free promos for Swift’s upcoming concert movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” releasing later this month.

The league’s major Swift push is completely new and does not fit the league’s past behavior.