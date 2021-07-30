 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 30, 2021

Troy Polamalu tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Hall of Fame induction

July 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Troy Polamalu

Troy Polamalu’s ability to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is in question after the legendary safety tested positive for COVID-19.

Polamalu announced his positive test on social media, adding that he is working with the Hall of Fame and remains hopeful of taking part in the festivities in Canton.

In a statement, Hall of Fame president David Baker stated that he was committed to finding a way to honor Polamalu properly no matter what.

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications,” Baker said, via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. “We’ll work with him to make sure he’s honored as an enshrinee the way he should be — and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”

Polamalu is scheduled to be inducted on Aug. 7 with the rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame class, as their ceremony was pushed back a year due to the pandemic. The Class of 2021 will be enshrined one night later in a separate ceremony.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus