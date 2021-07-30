Troy Polamalu tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Troy Polamalu’s ability to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is in question after the legendary safety tested positive for COVID-19.

Polamalu announced his positive test on social media, adding that he is working with the Hall of Fame and remains hopeful of taking part in the festivities in Canton.

Fam,

I recently tested positive for the Covid-19. Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities… — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) July 30, 2021

In a statement, Hall of Fame president David Baker stated that he was committed to finding a way to honor Polamalu properly no matter what.

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications,” Baker said, via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. “We’ll work with him to make sure he’s honored as an enshrinee the way he should be — and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”

Polamalu is scheduled to be inducted on Aug. 7 with the rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame class, as their ceremony was pushed back a year due to the pandemic. The Class of 2021 will be enshrined one night later in a separate ceremony.