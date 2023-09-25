Tua Tagovailoa had classy comments about Dolphins’ 70-point game

Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami Dolphins had a day to remember on Sunday.

The Dolphins beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, becoming the third team in NFL history (post merger) to score at least 70 points in a game. Tagovailoa had a stellar stat line as well. He went 23/26 for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Though the Dolphins were in a position to set the NFL record with 73 points, they declined a field goal opportunity late and kneeled on fourth down. Tagovailoa was just fine with that.

“It’s about respect in the NFL,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re not trying to go out there and humiliate teams.”

"It's about respect in the NFL," Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says of not going for NFL scoring record on Denver late. "We're not trying to go out there and humiliate teams." — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 24, 2023

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered similar comments, saying they’re not looking to chase points and chase records.

The Dolphins were able to make their point without having to completely run up the score. And their point is this: they’re an offensive juggernaut that executes and plays until time runs out.

Miami is 3-0 and will have a big test in Week 4 when they face the Bills in Buffalo.

Dolphins fans! It’s time to roll in a new era in Miami. This Roll Fins shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.