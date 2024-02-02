 Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa addresses potential long-term contract with Dolphins

February 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

The Miami Dolphins are entering a big offseason with regard to Tua Tagovailoa’s future, but the quarterback seems to have reason to believe that his future will be settled soon.

Tagovailoa said at the Pro Bowl that he fully anticipates working out a new long-term contract with Miami as he enters the final season of his rookie deal.

While any discussions are likely preliminary, Tagovailoa’s confidence is telling. It certainly suggests that there is a mutual desire to get something done that will commit Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to each other for years to come. The organization has indicated the same, at least publicly.

Tagovailoa is coming off a season that saw him lead the NFL in passing yards (4,624) while throwing 29 touchdown passes. The Dolphins failed to convince in big games, but in spite of that, the organization appears to have seen enough from their quarterback to make what will likely be a very expensive commitment for the 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick.

