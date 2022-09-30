Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates,” the statement said.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the second quarter of his Dolphins’ loss to the Bengals on Thursday night. The concussion came four days after Tagovailoa was briefly knocked out of Miami’s Week 3 win over the Bills with what many thought looked like concussion symptoms.

Tagovailoa was able to travel back to Miami with his team and says he is feeling better. The Dolphins quarterback underwent an MRI, CT scan and X-rays.