Tua Tagovailoa appears to have made 1 helpful change

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to have made a noteworthy change to his style of play that could pay dividends going forward.

Tagovailoa struggled with concussion issues for much of the 2022 season, so much so that questions were raised about his playing future. However, it appears Tagovailoa has done some work during the offseason to try to avoid hits to the head. It showed in Saturday’s preseason game against Houston, as Tagovailoa took a hit and rolled to the ground instead of risking a hit to the head.

Tua Tagovailoa purposely rolling to the ground instead of hitting his head on the turf. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gUnuh9q6AH — Big E (@ian693) August 19, 2023

Believe it or not, this was a clear focus for Tagovailoa during the offseason. He went as far as to learn Jiu-Jitsu to try to better protect himself when going to the turf, which almost certainly came into play here.

Health seems to be the only thing holding Tagovailoa back from becoming a star. He was on his way to a breakout campaign before injuries took their toll in 2022, and even then, he still threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns on the year.