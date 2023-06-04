Tua Tagovailoa using Jiu-Jitsu to improve in 1 area

Tua Tagovailoa had his 2022 season cut short by head injuries, and he is using some interesting training methods in an attempt to prevent that from happening going forward.

Tagovailoa has taken up Jiu-Jitsu this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The hope is that the training will help Tagovailoa better protect his head in the pocket and fall to the ground in specific ways.

“I’ve checked on his health, I was told he’s completely healthy now. Not only that, but he’s been working on that Jiu-Jitsu that you’ve heard about; how to fall forward, how to protect his head in the pocket,” Fowler said Saturday, via Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. “Well, I was told the Dolphins actually implemented some of those Jiu-Jitsu workouts with their quarterbacks before practices. So, trying to get everybody used to falling down and being able to protect yourselves.”

Tagovailoa said back in February that he had taken up judo in an attempt to get to know his body better.

There was some speculation that Tagovailoa could retire due to the series of concussions he sustained, but it does not seem like he ever considered that. Fowler said the former Alabama star has been fully cleared by doctors and is focusing on becoming a better leader ahead of his fourth NFL season.

We know Tyreek Hill is expecting massive things from Tagovailoa in 2023, but the quarterback’s health will need to cooperate. Hopefully his Jiu-Jitsu training helps with that.