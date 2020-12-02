Tua Tagovailoa reached out to Joe Burrow after season-ending injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow heard from one of his important counterparts after suffering his season-ending ACL injury.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’d reached out to Burrow after the No. 1 overall pick went down for the season on Nov. 22, and said he’s rooting for Burrow to return as quickly as possible.

“Injuries like that are never fun,” Tagovailoa said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I know he’d love to be able to go out there and compete against us. I sent him my prayers. I wish him the best.”

Tagovailoa knows a thing or two about severe injuries. He suffered an ugly hip injury last season that ended his college career at Alabama. He was drafted fifth overall anyway, and ended up taking over the starting job for Miami during the season.

There’s some encouraging thinking about Burrow’s long-term recovery. Maybe he can use Tagovailoa as a blueprint for his return.

