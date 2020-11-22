Tua Tagovailoa replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick after awkward tackle on sack

Tua Tagovailoa was replaced at quarterback by Ryan Fitzpatrick during the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Dolphins were down 20-10 at Denver with under 10 minutes remaining when Fitzpatrick took over. There were questions about whether Tua was replaced due to performance or injury reasons. Tagovailoa entered the game with a foot injury, and CBS’ announcers speculated both reasons factored into the QB change.

There were further questions about whether the tackle Tagovailoa took on a sack led him to be replaced.

FitzMagic replacing Tua was more likely injury-related. pic.twitter.com/Og2tva1468 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 22, 2020

Tagovailoa’s left leg/foot appeared to get bent awkwardly on the sack, which was the sixth one he had taken in the game.

The rookie quarterback was not having a good game. He was 11/20 for 83 yards and a touchdown prior to being replaced. The Dolphins entered the game on a five-game winning streak.