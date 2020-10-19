Tua Tagovailoa returns to field to soak in moment after making NFL debut

Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday made his Miami Dolphins debut, and he was sure to really let the moment sink in.

The former Alabama quarterback, who suffered a hip injury last year, entered Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday for the team’s final possession. He completed two passes for nine yards and handed the ball off a few times on the possession.

When he entered the game, Tagovailoa received a loud applause from the limited fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua gets loud ovation from limited crowd at Hard Rock stadium pic.twitter.com/4r0QzlqUlz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 18, 2020

Tagovailoa later returned to the field after the game and sat down on the turf to enjoy things.

Tua Tagovailoa went back to the field and he’s sitting around the 15-yard-line in full uniform. It looks like he’s soaking this moment in. On November 16, 2019, Tua suffered a potentially career-ending injury. On October 18, 2020, he threw his first NFL passes. pic.twitter.com/q5OHSNQe2c — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2020

He said he went back to the field to FaceTime his parents since they couldn’t attend the game.

Tua Tagovailoa said he went down to the field to FaceTime his parents since they couldn’t be there to watch him play. He tried to find exactly where his drive ended and he said it was a special moment. pic.twitter.com/0AXRwO4b1c — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2020

Tagovailoa’s last game was around 11 months ago. Finally getting back into a real game probably felt great for him and his family, especially after all the initial concern surrounding his injury.

Miami is now 3-3 and hosts the Rams in Week 7.

