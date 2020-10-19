 Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa returns to field to soak in moment after making NFL debut

October 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday made his Miami Dolphins debut, and he was sure to really let the moment sink in.

The former Alabama quarterback, who suffered a hip injury last year, entered Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday for the team’s final possession. He completed two passes for nine yards and handed the ball off a few times on the possession.

When he entered the game, Tagovailoa received a loud applause from the limited fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa later returned to the field after the game and sat down on the turf to enjoy things.

He said he went back to the field to FaceTime his parents since they couldn’t attend the game.

Tagovailoa’s last game was around 11 months ago. Finally getting back into a real game probably felt great for him and his family, especially after all the initial concern surrounding his injury.

Miami is now 3-3 and hosts the Rams in Week 7.

