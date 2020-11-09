Tua Tagovailoa has surprising quote after Dolphins win

Tua Tagovailoa showed off some of his electric skills in Sunday’s win over Arizona, but he seemingly didn’t feel as good as he looked.

The rookie quarterback won his second career start Sunday with a 34-31 victory over the Cardinals. Tagovailoa went 20/28 for 248 yards, adding 35 rushing yards on seven carries. On one particularly memorable play, he turned a potential sack into a first down with some shifty moves on the defense.

Despite that, Tagovailoa said after the game that he’d never felt so slow on a football field.

“That was probably the slowest I ever felt,” Tagovailoa said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “I felt I was running in quicksand.”

That’s a surprise, as Tagovailoa looked pretty fluid. That said, he’s still getting his legs under him in NFL action, especially in light of the fact that he hasn’t played much game action since the hip injury he suffered last season at Alabama.

Tagovailoa is still getting the feel of the NFL, but he’s only going to gain confidence the more he does. That was reflected in these comments he made last week, too.