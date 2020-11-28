Tua Tagovailoa downgraded to doubtful for Week 12

After participating in limited practice during the week, Tua Tagovailoa apparently is not where the Miami Dolphins need him to be physically.

Tagovailoa has been limited by a thumb injury on his throwing hand during the week. He had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely get the start against his former team.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as up until Saturday there was cautious optimism that Tagovailoa would be fine to play. It became clear, however, that the thumb was not responding the way Tagovailoa needed it to.

It’s been a very up-and-down week for the rookie quarterback. He was benched during last Sunday’s game, with coach Brian Flores making clear that it was due to performance. Tagovailoa was given assurances that he would be returned as starter for Week 12, but now injuries have derailed that. It will be interesting to see if Fitzpatrick’s performance Sunday, good or bad, has any bearing on the team’s quarterback situation moving forward.

