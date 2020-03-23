Tua Tagovailoa shares video of him throwing pass in workout and he looks good

Tua Tagovailoa posted a video to Twitter on Monday that showed him doing some footwork and throwing a pass, and he looked good.

In the video, the former Alabama quarterback takes a short dropback and then moves to his side and back as if he’s going away from pressure. Then he fires a pass with some good zip on it.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

Tagovailoa is recovering from hip surgery after getting hurt against Mississippi State in November. The injury is not as bad as initially feared, and he has been expected to make a full recovery. He had the option of returning to Alabama for his senior season but decided to enter the draft after receiving good feedback about his likely draft projection.

There have been mixed reports about Tagovailoa’s status for the draft — some reportedly view him as a gamble. But it’s very possible some of the negative news surrounding him could be a smokescreen for teams hoping to draft him. We know where we think he’ll end up being drafted.