Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow throwing 3 interceptions in 3 pass attempts

September 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an incredibly brutal sequence in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Burrow came into Sunday’s game with the longest active streak without throwing an interception, which stretched to 199 pass attempts during the game itself. It ended in spectacular fashion — Burrow threw three straight interceptions on as many passes, the first of which was a pick-six to Roquan Smith.

Here’s the third straight interception, this one coming with Burrow facing heavy pressure:

Social media quickly took note of Burrow’s issues. Some likened his day to that of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who also had a rough day Sunday.

In general, though, the takes were mostly devoted to roasting the Bengals quarterback.

Believe it or not, Burrow came back and threw touchdown passes on his next two attempts. It wasn’t enough, as the Bears won 20-17.

Burrow had a rough training camp, which he downplayed. He looked right to after a Week 1 win, but this will raise a new set of concerns.

