Twitter reacts to Joe Burrow throwing 3 interceptions in 3 pass attempts

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an incredibly brutal sequence in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Burrow came into Sunday’s game with the longest active streak without throwing an interception, which stretched to 199 pass attempts during the game itself. It ended in spectacular fashion — Burrow threw three straight interceptions on as many passes, the first of which was a pick-six to Roquan Smith.

Here’s the third straight interception, this one coming with Burrow facing heavy pressure:

Joe Burrow com sua TERCEIRA interceptação nos seus últimos passes… #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/ORFo4ePSGJ — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 19, 2021

Social media quickly took note of Burrow’s issues. Some likened his day to that of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who also had a rough day Sunday.

When Zach Wilson sees Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/UEDqegqhwC — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 19, 2021

Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson are competing to see who can throw the most interceptions this Sunday. — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 19, 2021

Zach Wilson throws 3 INTs in the 1st half. Joe Burrow: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/WwVszchkAd — Bet Any Sports (@betanysportsEU) September 19, 2021

In general, though, the takes were mostly devoted to roasting the Bengals quarterback.

BENGALS FANS AFTER WEEK ONE – Some semblance of hope. Unexpected win. Burrow is healthy. Things look promising. BENGALS AFTER THE LAST FIVE MINUTES OF PLAY AGAINST THE BEARS: pic.twitter.com/whTsWXzf8n — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) September 19, 2021

Announcer- “He’s not afraid to throw the next interception” *Joe Burrow immediately throws a pick* — DRUNK FIELDS (@DrunkJFields) September 19, 2021

When I watch Joe Burrow throw another interception pic.twitter.com/sTijJ9kFvZ — br_betting (@br_betting) September 19, 2021

Believe it or not, Burrow came back and threw touchdown passes on his next two attempts. It wasn’t enough, as the Bears won 20-17.

Burrow had a rough training camp, which he downplayed. He looked right to after a Week 1 win, but this will raise a new set of concerns.