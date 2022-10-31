 Skip to main content
Tyler Lockett makes clear he was not taking shot at Russell Wilson

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Tyler Lockett in a helmet

Oct 25, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett went on Twitter Sunday night to set the record straight.

Lockett’s Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants 27-13 to improve to 5-3. Lockett had 5 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Lockett was among the Seahawks players to speak with the media after the game. One quote he delivered received extra attention. Once you see it, you’ll understand why.

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said as part of his postgame quote.

That quote received extra attention, because many people thought it was a shot at Russell Wilson. Wilson often was the center of attention in Seattle. He later requested a trade from the team and is now in his first season with the Broncos — and struggling.

But Lockett says the quote had nothing to do with Wilson.

“People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team,” Lockett wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, Lockett’s quote was one small part of a much longer answer.

People are seeing things that aren’t there because that’s what we do best. At 5-3, the Seahawks are one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Tyler Lockett
.

