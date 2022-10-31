Tyler Lockett makes clear he was not taking shot at Russell Wilson

Tyler Lockett went on Twitter Sunday night to set the record straight.

Lockett’s Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants 27-13 to improve to 5-3. Lockett had 5 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Lockett was among the Seahawks players to speak with the media after the game. One quote he delivered received extra attention. Once you see it, you’ll understand why.

Tyler Lockett: “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.” — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 31, 2022

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said as part of his postgame quote.

That quote received extra attention, because many people thought it was a shot at Russell Wilson. Wilson often was the center of attention in Seattle. He later requested a trade from the team and is now in his first season with the Broncos — and struggling.

But Lockett says the quote had nothing to do with Wilson.

People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team https://t.co/IcppxFEqik — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 31, 2022

“People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team,” Lockett wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, Lockett’s quote was one small part of a much longer answer.

Here's the full quote from Lockett to a question I asked him about the perception that the Seahawks are exceeding expectations: https://t.co/D3PwMK6KRB pic.twitter.com/4ZBj8Gc6l3 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 31, 2022

People are seeing things that aren’t there because that’s what we do best. At 5-3, the Seahawks are one of the biggest surprises of the season.