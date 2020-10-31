Tyreek Hill has great take on DK Metcalf’s incredible chasedown play

One of the NFL’s fastest players doesn’t think he can replicate D.K. Metcalf’s chasedown tackle on Budda Baker, but not for the reason you might think.

Metcalf’s chasedown tackle on Baker after Russell Wilson’s interception is one of the more memorable plays of the NFL season so far. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was impressed, too, but didn’t think he’d ever have to do it himself. Why? That would require Patrick Mahomes to throw an interception.

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill opens by saying DK Metcalf had a 'nice play' but he would never make that play because 'Pat doesn't throw interceptions'. pic.twitter.com/lhEUDH11Hd — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 30, 2020

Mahomes has only thrown one interception this year, so Hill isn’t that far off. He did throw two in the Super Bowl, though.

One thing we do know: Hill definitely has the speed to chase down just about anybody.