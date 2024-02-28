Tyreek Hill sued for allegedly breaking woman’s leg playing football

Tyreek Hill has been sued by a woman who claims the Miami Dolphins wide receiver broke her leg while the two were playing football.

Hill was sued by Instagram model Sophie Hall in a Broward County, Fla. circuit court on Friday. In her lawsuit, Hall alleged she had signed up her 10-year-old son to attend Hill’s football camp. A day after she registered her son for the camp, she says Hill reached out to her via Instagram and began flirting with her.

Hill eventually flew her out to his Florida mansion. The day she arrived, she says she waited around and then later went out to watch Hill train on his home turf field. Hill then told her since she was 6-foot-1, that she should train with him too.

According to the lawsuit, Hall claims that she embarrassed Hill on the field despite not knowing how to play. In response, she says Hill set up some plays where he acted as a defensive lineman and charged at her, while she played offensive line. She says Hill hit her so hard on one of those plays that she suffered a leg injury — later determined to be a fracture.

Hall claims in her lawsuit that Hill showed “malice” and “reckless indifference.” She is seeking damages from the Dolphins wide receiver.

Hill is entering his third season with Miami. He has a base salary of $19.6 million for the 2024 season.