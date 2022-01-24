 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 23, 2022

Tyreek Hill got away with taunting on touchdown with peace sign

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tyreek Hill gives a peace sign

The NFL has made taunting a focus this season, but they didn’t call a big taunting infraction when it was deserved on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in his Kansas City Chiefs’ incredible 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Hill scored on a 64-yard touchdown to give his team a 33-29 lead with 1:13 left.

Just as he was getting to around the 15-yard line, Hill put up the peace sign, as if to say “goodbye” because he was headed to the end zone.

That is one of Hill’s signature moves that is well known.

People recognized that Hill taunted on the play and couldn’t believe he wasn’t penalized.

The touchdown would have counted, but there would have been a 15-yard penalty assessed on the kickoff.

It’s amazing that the league made taunting such a big emphasis this season and then just ignored a blatant example of it. Many fans probably wouldn’t want Hill’s peace sign to result in a penalty, but they are frustrated by the NFL selectively enforcing the rule.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus