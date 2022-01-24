Tyreek Hill got away with taunting on touchdown with peace sign

The NFL has made taunting a focus this season, but they didn’t call a big taunting infraction when it was deserved on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in his Kansas City Chiefs’ incredible 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Hill scored on a 64-yard touchdown to give his team a 33-29 lead with 1:13 left.

Just as he was getting to around the 15-yard line, Hill put up the peace sign, as if to say “goodbye” because he was headed to the end zone.

Tyreek Hill fastest man alive pic.twitter.com/nLtAS0FcQq — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 24, 2022

That is one of Hill’s signature moves that is well known.

People recognized that Hill taunted on the play and couldn’t believe he wasn’t penalized.

League has been hitting players with taunting fouls all year but apparently won't with the Tyreek Hill peace sign down the sideline. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2022

Is taunting not a rule when Tyreek does it? — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 24, 2022

Honestly surprised they didn’t flag Tyreek for taunting — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 24, 2022

Tyreek Hill threw up the ✌️. No taunting penalty. Hmmm — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 24, 2022

The touchdown would have counted, but there would have been a 15-yard penalty assessed on the kickoff.

It’s amazing that the league made taunting such a big emphasis this season and then just ignored a blatant example of it. Many fans probably wouldn’t want Hill’s peace sign to result in a penalty, but they are frustrated by the NFL selectively enforcing the rule.