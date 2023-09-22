Tyreek Hill issues warning to Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins do not face one another until Christmas Day, but Micah Parsons and Tyreek Hill are already counting down the days.

Parsons and Hill have had a budding rivalry for a while now, and the Cowboys pass-rusher fanned the flames a bit more recently. After he had a dominant performance in a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with 11 catches, 215 yards and 2 touchdowns, Hill said it might be more appropriate to call him a “lion” rather than using his “cheetah” nickname.

Parsons, who calls himself “The Lion,” did not appreciate Hill trying to steal his nickname. Parsons said on his podcast this week that Hill should “stick to the cheetah.” The two-time Pro Bowler said Hill is more like a “cub.”

As Parsons predicted, Hill fired back. On the latest episode of his “It Needed to Be Said” podcast, Hill issued a warning for Parsons. The star receiver said he is going to “blindside” Parsons on Christmas Day.

“When we play you December 25, on Christmas Day, I have a present for you, my boy,” Hill said. “I know you seen my little clip, the way I was blocking the D-end. I’m big like that. I’m off the edge like that. So, you better watch your back, because I’m gonna blindside you. I’m gonna show you that game who the real lion is. Like I said, baby, I’m the cheetah and the lion. I’m the real hybrid on the field, baby.”

Hill was likely referring to the clip that went viral of him sealing the edge for Raheem Mostert during Miami’s win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

It seems unlikely that Hill would win a strength battle against Parsons, but let’s not forget what happened when the two squared off in a Pro Bowl Skills event last season. Hill could be out for revenge.