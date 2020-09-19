Tyrod Taylor confirmed as dating Draya Michele

Tyrod Taylor’s relationship with Draya Michelle has been confirmed.

Draya quietly went public about their relationship by posting a picture on her Instagram Story. Her story included a photo of herself watching Taylor’s Chargers in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. She apparently later deleted the photo.

Draya came to public attention when she dated singer Chris Brown. She was known for her previous marriage to free agent defensive back Orlando Scandrick. There was also a wild rumor about her dating another NFL player too.

Taylor, 31, is in his second season with the Chargers. He is with his fourth NFL team and had his most success from 2015-2017 with the Buffalo Bills. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and took the Bills to the playoffs in 2017. Taylor is starting this season while rookie Justin Herbert learns behind him.

H/T Egotastic Sports