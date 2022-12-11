Unfortunate old quote from Vikings WR goes viral after loss to Lions

A Minnesota Vikings receiver is getting a nice Sunday serving of crow.

The Vikings faced off against the division rival Detroit Lions in Week 14 with a chance to clinch the NFC North. Unfortunately, they came up short, losing to Detroit by the final of 34-23.

After the loss, a quote from earlier in the week by Minnesota receiver Jalen Reagor went viral. Reagor told reporters on Wednesday that “we’re going to win” and, when pressed further, clarified that he was guaranteeing victory against the Lions.

Jalen Reagor has guaranteed #Vikings to win at Detroit. I asked him about possibly clinching division & he said “We’re going to win” I asked him if that's a guarantee: "Yes'' He added “I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m..expecting us to win..I have no doubts" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 7, 2022

Reagor’s guarantee ended up going the way of Charles Barkley rather than Joe Namath though. While Minnesota’s passing game was potent against the Lions (Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards while Justin Jefferson came down with 11 catches for a monstrous 223 of those yards), Reagor himself was held without a catch on just one lone target. Meanwhile, the Vikings managed 22 total rushing yards and saw their defense allow four total touchdowns and two field goals to the Lions.

Minnesota is still in a position of strength in the division at 10-3. That means they would have to drop all four remaining games (with the second-place Lions (6-7) winning all four of their remaining games) to lose the NFC North. But that guarantee certainly was not one of Reagor’s finer moments, especially with his team already looking a bit fraudulent at times this year.