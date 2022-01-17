 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 16, 2022

Look: Unimpressed Cowboys fan goes viral

January 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cowboys fan looks disappointed

The Dallas Cowboys were not looking so hot in their NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The look on the face of one Cowboys fan said it all.

This disappointed Cowboys fan was shown on TV after Dallas fell behind 23-7 and punted the ball away late in the third quarter.

Her reaction completely reflected the feelings of all Cowboys fans at the time.

The fan must have been alerted by some friends that she had been shown on TV.

A few minutes later, CBS showed the same fan, only this time she was looking at her phone and smiled.

She should be proud; she became a meme!

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus