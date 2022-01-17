Look: Unimpressed Cowboys fan goes viral

The Dallas Cowboys were not looking so hot in their NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The look on the face of one Cowboys fan said it all.

This disappointed Cowboys fan was shown on TV after Dallas fell behind 23-7 and punted the ball away late in the third quarter.

Her reaction completely reflected the feelings of all Cowboys fans at the time.

The fan must have been alerted by some friends that she had been shown on TV.

A few minutes later, CBS showed the same fan, only this time she was looking at her phone and smiled.

When you find out you became a meme… pic.twitter.com/d7puNzPv4o — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

She should be proud; she became a meme!

Cowboy fans for the last 20 years: pic.twitter.com/GM38FjBXTb — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) January 16, 2022

This #Cowboys fan face is PRICELESS. Give this cameraman an Emmy right now. pic.twitter.com/PEYYaBxqo0 — Prentice Penny (aka Charcuterie Papi) (@The_A_Prentice) January 16, 2022