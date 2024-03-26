Reporter offers surprising update on Dak Prescott contract situation

The Dallas Cowboys have publicly said they want to sign Dak Prescott to a contract extension this offseason, but it sounds like they are nowhere close to accomplishing that goal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys have yet to make a formal extension offer to Prescott. There have been no signs that a deal is going to get done, with owner Jerry Jones saying Dallas is “locked and loaded for this year.”

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year. Owner Jerry Jones said, “We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.” No indication a deal is coming. pic.twitter.com/JtW5lqHzSG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

Prescott and the Cowboys recently agreed to a minor restructure that lowered the quarterback’s 2024 salary cap number from nearly $60 million to $55.5 million. The new deal gave Dallas some immediate cap relief but does not prevent them from negotiating a long-term extension with Prescott.

Now, there are serious doubts about whether a long-term deal will be in place prior to Week 1 of next year.

Prescott is entering the final season of the 4-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021. He had arguably his best NFL season in 2023 with 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Many assumed the Cowboys would be forced to extend Prescott given how he played and how high his cap number is, but it sounds like the team is prepared to let the situation play out.

Though he had an MVP-caliber season, Prescott did not play well in the Cowboys’ shocking home loss to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The result of that game left many people believing head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat. Jerry Jones has hinted that he is not opposed to having his quarterback enter a lame-duck season as well.

A lot can change in five months, but for now it appears Prescott and the Cowboys are playing a game of chicken.