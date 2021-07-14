Urban Meyer subpoenaed over hiring of Chris Doyle

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer continues to feel some lingering repercussions over his decision to hire former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle.

The Jaguars confirmed Wednesday that both Meyer and GM Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by Black players suing Doyle for discrimination. The team added that both Meyer and Baalke submitted written depositions in relation to the team’s decision to hire and then fire Doyle in January.

“We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required,” the team said, via the Associated Press. “However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa.”

Meyer hired Doyle in January and initially stood by the hire after significant criticism. Doyle left Iowa in 2020 amid allegations that he had been racist toward Black players, which Doyle has denied. Doyle ultimately resigned from the Jaguars in light of the criticism of his hiring.