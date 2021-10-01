 Skip to main content
Urban Meyer says Jaguars ‘heartbroken’ over close loss

September 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Urban Meyer

The biggest question surrounding Urban Meyer’s foray into the NFL was: how would he handle all the losing?

Meyer was used to dominating the college game. At Ohio State, he only lost nine games in seven seasons. In his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer already has nearly half as many defeats.

On Thursday night in Cincinnati, Meyer’s Jags led 14-0 at the half but wound up losing 24-21 on a field goal as time expired.

Meyer looked heartbroken after the game and acknowledged the loss was “heartbreaking.” He also said his players were “heartbroken.”

Meyer also is confident that the team will turn things around and begin to win.

For now, Jacksonville is 0-4, which must be rough on the team and their first-year head coach.

