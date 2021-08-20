Urban Meyer reveals timetable for Jaguars QB decision

While the conventional wisdom is that Trevor Lawrence will ultimately start at quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the decision hasn’t been officially made yet by coach Urban Meyer. On Friday, Meyer did offer up a possible timetable for when that might become official.

Meyer said he “could” wait until after the team’s third preseason game to name a starter, but also made clear it would be his preference to make a decision before that point.

Urban Meyer still isn’t naming his starting QB. Could it take until after the third preseason game? "In theory it could, but I’d rather not." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 20, 2021

Based on that timeline, we should know by next Sunday whether Lawrence or Gardner Minshew will be starting for Jacksonville in Week 1 of the regular season.

Lawrence clearly has the leg up, but Minshew has made it hilariously clear that he won’t back down from trying to win the job. Meyer has also offered an interesting hint regarding what he’ll be looking at when making his choice.