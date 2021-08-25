Urban Meyer finally names Trevor Lawrence starting QB for Jaguars

Urban Meyer insisted all offseason that the Jacksonville Jaguars would hold an open competition for their starting quarterback job, but the head coach has finally made a formal decision.

Meyer told reporters on Wednesday that Trevor Lawrence will start against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The Jaguars followed with a tweet hyping up the No. 1 overall pick.

Unless Lawrence got injured, there was virtually no way he was going to lose the so-called open competition. The Jaguars drafted Lawrence with the intention of having him start immediately, and that is what the former Clemson star is going to do.

Gardner Minshew had a hilarious comment this offseason about how he was not going to go down without a fight, but he will begin the season as Lawrence’s primary backup. Meyer hinted earlier this month that the Jaguars may not be all that patient with Lawrence if he struggles. That, too, is likely lip service. As long as he’s healthy, Lawrence is highly unlikely to lose his starting job this season.