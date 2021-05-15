 Skip to main content
Urban Meyer gives hint on how he may use Travis Etienne

May 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer definitely looks to be bringing a number of his favored college principles to the NFL, and Travis Etienne looks set to become an example of that.

Meyer revealed Saturday that Etienne, who was strictly a running back at Clemson, is getting wide receiver reps, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that Etienne can play in both roles.

As NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks noted, Meyer’s envisioned role for Etienne is quite similar to something that he liked to do while coaching in college.

It’s certainly a hugely exciting outlook for Etienne if he can master it. That kind of player can be the enormous weapon in the right type of offense. He was a home run hitter at Clemson, so it would definitely be a different skillset in some ways.

Interestingly, Etienne wasn’t even the player the Jaguars really wanted at that draft spot. This role could easily have been someone else’s instead.

