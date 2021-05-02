Urban Meyer shares which player broke his heart in NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars added nine players in the NFL Draft this year, including the No. 1 pick. But there was one player they didn’t get, and that bothered Urban Meyer.

Meyer said on ESPN Thursday that he wished his Jaguars would have been able to select Kadarius Toney No. 25 overall. Instead, Toney went to the New York Giants No. 20 overall.

On Thursday, Urban Meyer said on the ESPN Draft broadcast that a player was taken before their selection at 25 that "broke our heart" to not be able to pick. Today, he revealed that player was new Giants WR Kadarius Toney. Such a dynamic player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 1, 2021

The Jaguars ended up taking Travis Etienne at No. 25 instead. Etienne teamed with Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, meaning the Jags will now have two of Clemson’s top skill players.

After taking a few offensive players in the first round, the Jags took defensive players in four of their next five picks, including cornerback Tyson Campbell.

It’s odd of a coach to share how much they wanted a player. That’s something to keep in mind for the future during trade talks. It also makes you wonder whether Etienne will feel motivated to prove that the Jags should be happy they got him instead.