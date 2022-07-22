USFL star lands contract with NFL team

One of the top players from the USFL has landed a contract with an NFL team.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that they have signed Victor Bolden Jr.

Bolden was one of several players to work out for the Cardinals on Thursday. He landed a contract with the team.

Cardinals worked out Chris Odom, Dravon Askew-Henry, Victor Bolden, Matt Burrell, Bailey Gaither, Anthony Gordon and Bryce Torneden — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 21, 2022

Arizona released undrafted rookie wideout Jared Smart to make room for Bolden.

Bolden led the USFL with 1,209 all-purpose yards during the regular season. The Birmingham Stallions star had 6 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 USFL Championship Game and was named the game’s MVP.

Bolden went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2017. He had stints with the 49ers, Bills and Lions before joining the Stallions. Bolden has one career NFL catch and returned 24 kicks.