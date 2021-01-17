Video: Aaron Donald was crying on sideline at end of Rams’ loss

Aaron Donald got very emotional at the end of his Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Donald’s Rams fell behind from the start and lost 32-18 in the Divisional Round playoff game. Donald was at limited strength and ability due to a ribs injury he suffered the previous week while tackling Russell Wilson.

Donald’s inability to play at his best likely weighed on his emotions as the team’s season came to an end.

Aaron Donald is emotional on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/lgrMRLtQZ9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Aaron Donald was visibly emotional on the field as the game was ending. Left it all on the field pic.twitter.com/OaPacnPrkK — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Donald only played limited snaps and had just one tackle.

Aaron Donald played 39 of 72 snaps tonight and finished with 1 tackle and 1 pressure. He obviously wasn't himself — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 17, 2021

When he’s not playing injured, Donald is arguably the best and most disruptive defensive player in the game. The Rams’ defense just wasn’t the same without him, and he knows it.