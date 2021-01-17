 Skip to main content
Video: Aaron Donald was crying on sideline at end of Rams’ loss

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Donald got very emotional at the end of his Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Donald’s Rams fell behind from the start and lost 32-18 in the Divisional Round playoff game. Donald was at limited strength and ability due to a ribs injury he suffered the previous week while tackling Russell Wilson.

Donald’s inability to play at his best likely weighed on his emotions as the team’s season came to an end.

Donald only played limited snaps and had just one tackle.

When he’s not playing injured, Donald is arguably the best and most disruptive defensive player in the game. The Rams’ defense just wasn’t the same without him, and he knows it.

