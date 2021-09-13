Video: Aaron Donald has great reaction to Matthew Stafford’s first Rams touchdown

Matthew Stafford’s first touchdown with the Los Angeles Rams left his teammates impressed, especially Aaron Donald.

The Chicago Bears got the ball first during Sunday night’s game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and drove into the red zone. But Andy Dalton threw an interception in the end zone, giving the ball to the Rams.

It didn’t take long for the Rams to strike.

The Rams rushed for six yards, passed for seven, then on their third offensive play, Stafford hit Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown to put his team on the board.

The speed with which the Rams scored, plus the deep ball from Stafford, left Donald impressed:

The Rams had success under Jared Goff and made it to a Super Bowl. But Stafford has the ability to take them even farther. Donald seemed to realize that after just three plays.