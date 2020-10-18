Video: Aaron Rodgers does ‘Key and Peele’ double pump touchdown celebration

Aaron Rodgers went viral for his “Key & Peele” tribute with a double pump touchdown celebration on Sunday.

Rodgers rushed into the end zone for what was initially ruled to be a touchdown during the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After diving into the end zone for the score, he got up, put his hands on his head, and thrusted twice with his pelvis.

Aaron Rodgers took a hard hit in the end zone, then he immediately got up and hit them with a "double pump." Absolute savage pic.twitter.com/fjDOyKSnrz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2020

The double pump touchdown celebration is a reference to “Key & Peele,” which had a bit during their Comedy Central show about excessive celebrations in the NFL. The joke was about a player named “Hingle McCringleberry” and whether he did two or three pumps. Three pumps is where things crossed the line for a penalty.

That was awesome by Rodgers. Unfortunately for him, the touchdown was taken off the board following a review that said his knee was down before the goal line. But at least his double thrust lives on.

Rodgers is not the first NFL player to do the celebration during a game. The only question is whether Key and Peele will pay for it if Rodgers gets fined like they did last time.