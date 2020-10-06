Video: Aaron Rodgers has this incredibly slick move with the football

Aaron Rodgers can do some special things with the football, and we’re not just talking about the impressive passes he throws.

Rodgers showed off his ability to do some tricks with the ball prior to his Green Bay Packers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Come on, that kind of trick is just unfair. That’s probably what you learn when you spend all day messing around with a ball in your hands.

