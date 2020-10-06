 Skip to main content
Video: Aaron Rodgers has this incredibly slick move with the football

October 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can do some special things with the football, and we’re not just talking about the impressive passes he throws.

Rodgers showed off his ability to do some tricks with the ball prior to his Green Bay Packers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Come on, that kind of trick is just unfair. That’s probably what you learn when you spend all day messing around with a ball in your hands.

If you enjoyed that from the Packers quarterback, you’ll like one of our favorite trick shot videos. This was from a former UConn quarterback several years ago.

