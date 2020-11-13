Video: AJ Brown had ugly drop on sure touchdown

A.J. Brown has been pretty excellent for the Tennessee Titans since being drafted last year, but he had an ugly drop on Thursday night.

The Titans had a 3rd-and-11 from their 28-yard line midway through the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan Tannehill threw a deep ball down the left sidelines for Brown, who was unable to hang on to the ball.

Dude is an absolute superstar (Aj brown) but this is baaaddd pic.twitter.com/bk2pJOhNx0 — Vin Bonaccorso (@VinBonaccorso) November 13, 2020

Brown would have had a 72-yard touchdown had he been able to hang on to the ball.

Brown had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie last season. He entered Thursday night’s game with 31 catches for 457 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed a chance to add on to those stats and increase Tennessee’s lead over Indianapolis. This was the fifth drop of his career.