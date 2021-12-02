Antonio Brown suspended for misrepresenting vaccination status

Antonio Brown was recently accused of lying to the NFL about his vaccination status, and the league has determined that the allegations were true.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Brown and two other players — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent wide receiver John Franklin III — have been suspended three games for violating COVID-19 protocols. A joint NFLPA-NFL review determined that the players misrepresented their vaccination status.

Here’s the full press release:

Here’s the full release on the three-game suspensions of #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and S Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, who have waived their rights to appeal and will begin serving their suspensions immediately. pic.twitter.com/UHsZwYBdCP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2021

As the release stated, all three players accepted the punishment and will not appeal.

Brown’s former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, claimed last month that Brown purchased a fake vaccination card prior to the season and turned it in to the Bucs and NFL. Brown’s attorney quickly disputed the allegation and said the star receiver is fully vaccinated. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was also quick to defend Brown.

A follow-up report claimed Brown offered his fake vaccine card hookup to others around the NFL.

Brown has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has not played since Oct. 14 due to an ankle injury.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports