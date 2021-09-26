Video: Antonio Gibson scored great touchdown with awesome dive into end zone

Antonio Gibson came up with a big play for Washington against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and he capped it off with an impressive dive into the end zone.

Gibson took a short pass from Taylor Heinicke on a screen early in the second quarter. He got some good blocking downfield and then outran several Bills towards the end zone. However, Tredavious White had an angle on him and tried to bump him out of bounds. Gibson took the contact, stayed inbounds, and then dove to the pylon for a TD:

What a play!

That was well drawn up and executed perfectly by Washington. You have to love Gibson’s effort to make sure he scored, too.

The play went for 73 yards and helped Washington get back into the game after trailing 21-0 in the second.