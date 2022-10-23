 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 23, 2022

Video shows where Breece Hall suffered knee injury

October 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Breece Hall on a cart

Breece Hall was having a big game for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but that came to an end when he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter.

The Jets had the ball at their 25 down 9-7 to the Broncos with three and a half minutes left in the second quarter. They pitched the ball to Hall to the left on a 1st-and-10 run, and Hall went down after being tackled.

A different angle shows what happened:

Hall ended up being taken off the field on a cart.

The Jets rookie was quickly ruled out for the game, which typically is not a great sign.

Hall had 4 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown at the time of the injury. The 2nd-round pick out of Iowa State has been a versatile weapon this season, contributing in both the running and passing game. He had five touchdowns on the season, including his big 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Article Tags

Breece Hall
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus