Video shows where Breece Hall suffered knee injury

Breece Hall was having a big game for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but that came to an end when he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter.

The Jets had the ball at their 25 down 9-7 to the Broncos with three and a half minutes left in the second quarter. They pitched the ball to Hall to the left on a 1st-and-10 run, and Hall went down after being tackled.

Here’s that play where Breece Hall got hurt. Not sure if anyone can see anything? pic.twitter.com/qZHekGAhCa — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 23, 2022

A different angle shows what happened:

Breece Hall has been ruled out after this injury. pic.twitter.com/7FYykvNPvD — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 23, 2022

Hall ended up being taken off the field on a cart.

Ugh, Breece Hall carted off. pic.twitter.com/3hltKmCCGo — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 23, 2022

The Jets rookie was quickly ruled out for the game, which typically is not a great sign.

Hall had 4 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown at the time of the injury. The 2nd-round pick out of Iowa State has been a versatile weapon this season, contributing in both the running and passing game. He had five touchdowns on the season, including his big 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.