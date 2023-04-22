Video: Brock Purdy got massive ovation at SF Giants game

Brock Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Relevant in record time.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy was in attendance at Oracle Park on Friday for the San Francisco Giants’ game against the New York Mets. As the bottom of the fourth inning was about to get underway, Purdy was shown on the big screen and received an absolutely roaring ovation. Giants fans got so loud for Purdy that the game briefly had to be paused.

Take a look.

Brock Purdy is in the building tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/HExBKQguuo — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 22, 2023

Here is another video showing just how raucous the applause for Purdy was.

Standing O at Oracle for Brock Purdy! pic.twitter.com/7PGSgXrfH0 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 22, 2023

The 23-year-old Purdy had a meteoric rise to stardom last season after taking over as the 49ers’ starting QB following season-ending injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy went a perfect 5-0 as the starter in the regular season and got the Niners two more victories in the playoffs to take them to the NFC title game (where they would lose to the Philadelphia Eagles).

The 49ers enter next season with a bit more uncertainty at the QB position, especially with Purdy undergoing offseason surgery on his throwing elbow. But it is abundantly clear who the people’s champion is in San Francisco.