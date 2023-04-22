Report: NFL teams have surprising Sam Darnold expectation

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation remains the source of a lot of intrigue, and some NFL teams apparently have an expectation around it that could surprise some.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there is a widespread expectation that quarterback Sam Darnold will see meaningful action for the 49ers, perhaps as soon as Week 1.

Teams “believe Darnold will play meaningful snaps, even as early as Week 1 for San Francisco because of Brock Purdy’s injury and Trey Lance’s tenuous stance with the team right now,” Fowler said, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

Purdy would seem to be the Niners’ starter when healthy, but there are some doubts about his readiness for Week 1 due to offseason surgery. As a former top draft pick, Lance has a lot of clout, but the 49ers may actually move him before the start of 2023.

Darnold was passable for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, going 4-2 in six starts while throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Niners could probably get by with him in the short term if necessary, and that may ultimately be the plan.