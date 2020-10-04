Video: Browns score wild 2-point conversation after huge Odell Beckham TD

The Dallas Cowboys nearly pulled off another historic comeback in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but back-to-back blunders by their defense and special teams cost them late.

Dallas trailed 41-14 late in the fourth quarter before stringing together three consecutive touchdown drives. After they scored and tacked on a 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 41-38, the Browns immediately responded with an explosive touchdown run from Odell Beckham Jr. What looked like it could have been a huge loss turned into a 50-yard touchdown for OBJ.

Odell Beckham actually pulled this off, what a wild game!pic.twitter.com/FsH7ahtP8O — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

If that wasn’t enough to take the wind out of the Cowboys’ sail, they then made a huge mistake on the point-after attempt from the Browns. Dallas blocked the PAT, but the Browns ended up turning it into a 2-point conversion after Cowboys players touched the ball. Had Dallas not touched the ball, it would have been dead.

The 2-point conversion didn’t impact the outcome of the game, as Prescott threw an interception in the red zone on the ensuing posession.

Prescott finished with 502 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, but it wasn’t enough. The Browns’ offense was firing on all cylinders and the Cowboys had no answer for them defensively.

The Cowboys already pulled off one of the best comebacks you will ever see this season, but they couldn’t get the job done on Sunday. They’re off to a 1-3 start.