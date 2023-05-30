Unflattering video of Bucs’ QB competition goes viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has said there will be an open quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask this summer. Let’s just say neither player is running away with the job now that organized team activities have begun.

Bowles told reporters on Tuesday that Mayfield and Trask have been splitting first-team reps in the early portion of the offseason. Kyle Burger of ABC Action News in Tampa shared a video that showed the two quarterbacks making throws, and many of them were not pretty.

Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8kZQzEbdsp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 30, 2023

It is only May, of course. There is no reason to expect the timing between a quarterback and his pass-catchers to be perfect during OTAs, but the reason the video went viral is obvious.

The Bucs are trying to find a replacement for Tom Brady, who was known for his pinpoint accuracy. Fans are going to have to get used to a big step down in quarterback play regardless of who wins the job.