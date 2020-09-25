Video: Cam Robinson ejected for making contact with official

Cam Robinson was ejected from Thursday night’s Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins game for making contact with an official.

The Jags had the ball and lost a fumble in their territory late in the third quarter. Robinson was at the bottom of the pile fighting for the ball.

As the officials tried to sort through the pile to determine who had the ball, Robinson made contact with two referees. A flag was thrown after he pushed official Bruce Stritesky off of him.

Jags OL Cam Robinson kicked out of game for pushing refs hand away #FinsUp I #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qCkIxR12uM — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) September 25, 2020

A different official threw a flag on the play over Robinson’s contact and ejected the Jags lineman from the game.

Players are not allowed to make contact with referees and can be flagged for doing so, which is what happened in this case. The penalty gave the Dolphins the ball at the Jacksonville 5-yard line. Miami scored a touchdown on third-and-goal to extend their lead to 28-7.

Both announcer Troy Aikman and rules analyst Mike Pereira expressed disagreement with the call on the game’s telecast. They argued that the officials should take Robinson’s intent into consideration.