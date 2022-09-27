Video: CeeDee Lamb has brutal drop against Giants

CeeDee Lamb had a brutal drop against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The Dallas Cowboys had a 1st-and-10 at their 48 with under five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Cooper Rush took a snap and rolled to his right before throwing across the field to a wide open Lamb. Inexcusably, Lamb dropped the ball.

a very very bad ceedee lamb drop. good lord. pic.twitter.com/UnnCjKUhM2 — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) September 27, 2022

Rush could not have thrown a better pass than that.

Whether Lamb would have scored is debatable. But what’s not debatable is that the pass should have been caught and would have gone for a large gain.

The Cowboys ended up punting on the possession. They took a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Lamb has yet to break out this season and really blew a big opportunity on that play.